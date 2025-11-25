WMATA launches first part of updated bike parking program

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has launched the first part of its updated bike parking program with new bike lockers now available outside the Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market Metrorail stations.

According to the agency, bicyclists can now rent the lockers via the BikeLink app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Customers can check real-time availability, see rates and open a locker directly from the app.

Lockers are five cents an hour and max out at $1 a day. WMATA notes that when smart self-locking racks launch, they will be free to reserve through the app, though a credit card is required for verification only.

In the coming months, 450 bike lockers, 50 oversized lockers for cargo bikes and 100 self-locking bike racks will be installed at 73 rail stations across the region. In addition, WMATA is adding 75 bike repair stations and 600 new u-racks to the stations.

WMATA will continue to update the bike parking page as new stations and bike parking equipment come online through 2027. According to the agency, the program marks a renewed commitment to making Metrorail stations easily accessible for all.

The new system replaces WMATA’s previous annual rental and physical key model. In 2024, WMATA showcased many types of bike storage and took customer feedback into account before deciding on the final options: