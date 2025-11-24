Inter launches Inter Bike bikeshare system in Miami

Inter has launched Inter Bike, the official bikeshare system offered in partnership with The Underline, the 10-mile linear park beneath Miami’s Metrorail.

Inter bikes are now available at docking stations in Brickell, Coconut Grove and Coral Gables, Fla. During the next year, the Inter Bike program will expand through a phased roll-out, adding new stations and increasing system coverage from Brickell to Dadeland.

The bikeshare system is fully integrated with the Inter Bike app, available on iOS and Android. The Inter Bike app allows users to purchase passes, locate nearby stations, unlock bikes and manage their rides. Bikes can be picked up and returned at any official Inter Bike station along The Underline. Inter clients validate their account using their credit or debit card to receive a free ride.

“Inter Bike continues our focus on offering lifestyle solutions that bring real value to our more than 41 million customers, wherever they come from,” said Inter Global CEO João Vitor Menin.

Riders can choose from three rental options:

Free rides for inter clients: Existing Inter clients receive up to 60 free minutes daily through the app. Hourly rentals: Pay-as-you-go, starting at $6 for 30 minutes. Monthly memberships: Riders can enjoy unlimited 60-minute rides for $25/month or 30-minute rides for $15/month.

“Whether you live in Miami or are visiting from abroad with an Inter account, you can enjoy effortless mobility across the city,” said Inter Chief Business and Marketing Officer Kaio Philipe. “Several docking stations are already operating, and many more will open in the coming months, creating meaningful moments of connection for Miami and for our customers.”