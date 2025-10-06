MTC, Lyft celebrate eight new Bay Wheels bikeshare stations

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Lyft, along with the city of Daly City, Calif., the city/county association of governments of San Mateo County and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, have launched eight new Bay Wheels bikeshare stations in Daly City.

The expansion adds 80 pedal-assist e-bikes to the Bay Wheels fleet and builds on the opening of a station at the Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in 2024. Launched in 2017, Bay Wheels is the Bay Area’s regional bikeshare program with over 6,000 bicycles—both pedal-powered and pedal-assist electric bikes—at more than 600 stations in San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley Emeryville and Daly City.

The new e-bikes are part of the program’s broader growth across the Bay Area, as e-bikes now account for about 54 percent of the Bay Wheels fleet. According to the MTC, ridership has increased by more than 70% since the commission began investing in e-bikes in 2023. Bay Wheels in September 2025 recorded 458,000 rides, the system’s highest ridership month in history, breaking the previous record of 433,000 set in February 2020.

“Daly City is proud to support Bay Wheels as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Daly City Mayor Roderick Daus-Magbual. “As the first city in San Mateo County to host a Bay Wheels station, we’re leading the way in expanding access to clean, convenient and affordable transportation options. These new e-bike locations will not only help residents drive less and reduce emissions, but also invite visitors to explore all that Daly City has to offer—on two wheels. This is just one part of our broader effort to promote multimodal transportation and build a healthier, more connected community. We look forward to installing five additional Bay Wheels stations in the coming months.”

According to a survey of Bay Wheels riders, 55 percent of customers use transit on a weekly basis.

“I’ve seen first-hand how MTC has increased its focus on regional connectivity,” said MTC Commissioner and San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa. “Bay Wheels is more than just a fun way to get around town. It can be that first- or last-mile connection for thousands more people going to or from BART and Caltrain.”

According to Lyft Head of External Affairs Caroline Samponaro, the e-bike expansion is helping more people than ever in its service area have access to public transit.

"This expansion demonstrates the transformative power of e-bikes in creating more equitable and sustainable transportation options for Bay Area communities," Samponaro said. "With ridership up 70% since we launched our next generation e-bikes, we're seeing how electrification breaks down barriers – whether that's hills, distance, or fitness levels – making bikeshare accessible to more people than ever before. We're thrilled to bring Bay Wheels to Daly City and continue building a connected future for the region."