Capital Bikeshare expands to Huntington and Innovation Center stations and surrounding communities

The Fairfax County, Va., Department of Transportation expanded the Capital Bikeshare network with 10 new stations and 70 new electric bikes to the countywide bikeshare fleet. The expansion includes bikeshare stations at the Huntington and Innovation Center Metro Stations and within their surrounding communities. Locations include:

Innovation Center Metro South Entrance (along Carta Way)

Carta Way and Sayward Boulevard

Coppermine Road and River Birch Road

Dulles Technology Drive and Sunrise Valley Drive

McNair Farms Drive and Thomas Jefferson Drive

Woodland Park Road and Cooperative Way

Huntington Metro North Entrance (near Huntington Avenue)

Huntington Avenue and Metroview Parkway

Huntington Avenue and Farrington Avenue

Huntington Avenue and Old Richmond Highway

“We have way too much traffic in Fairfax County and we need to get people out of their cars and off the roads to reduce the traffic for the people who do need to use the roads,” said Dranesville District Supervisor Jimmy Bierman. “Things like Capital Bikeshare help us do that. They help us alleviate traffic, they help us make your commute better and they give people more options for how to get to and from where they want to go.”

Capital Bikeshare is designed to provide short, point-to-point transportation from one location to another. The system was introduced in Fairfax County in 2016 with 18 stations located throughout the Tysons and Reston areas. The county now has 94 stations with more than 500 classic and electric bicycles located across the county, including stations at each Metrorail station within the county.

“We value connectivity in Fairfax County; it’s a core element for a vibrant community and living experience,” said Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck. “The introduction of Capital Bikeshare in Huntington is a big step forward in providing opportunities for residents and visitors to make local trips without having to drive themselves—especially for those without access to vehicles or bikes of their own. And, of course, there’s the added benefit of saving money, vehicle trips and our environment.”

Capital Bikeshare riders have access to the entire Capital Bikeshare network serving Northern Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Capital Bikeshare is a regional bicycle transit system jointly owned by Fairfax County, Arlington County, city of Alexandria, city of Fairfax, city of Falls Church, Prince George’s County, Montgomery County and the District of Columbia. The entire network includes more than 800 stations with more than 8,000 classic-style and electric bicycles.