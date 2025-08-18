DC Mobility Innovation District releases summary report on electric paratransit pilot

The DC Mobility Innovation District (DC MID) announced the release of its summary report on the two-year Circuit Pilot Program, an electric paratransit service serving Southwest D.C.

The district says the program was created with the goal of helping the DC MID advance innovative transportation solutions while ensuring that all residents were equitably served. Circuit was selected as the chosen partner to implement the project due to its electric fleet and adaptability in supporting the DC MID’s goals of improving community outcomes through neighborhood circulation and access and developing a scalable business model and solution.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Adults aged 29–35 accounted for the largest share of trips (24% ), the second highest group was adults 64 and older, who took 18% of all rides despite making up just 10% of the neighborhood population.

38% of rides were to or from grocery stores, underscoring the role of Circuit in supporting residents’ daily needs.

Over 50% of all rides were taken by people living in Southwest and Capitol Riverfront areas, indicating both a hyperlocal use and significance for job access and tourism.

More than 400 people enrolled in the RideWell program, offering free rides to individuals receiving public assistance. Collectively, they took over 16,000 rides, representing roughly 20% of all trips during the pilot.

“This pilot proved that when innovation starts with community needs, the results speak for themselves,” said Director of the Mobility Innovation District Mitch LaRosa. “We not only moved people—we connected neighbors to jobs, groceries and opportunities that strengthen Southwest D.C.”

The DC MID says it and other community partners are engaged in identifying new funding sources to continue a version of the Circuit service in SW.