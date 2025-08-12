SANDAG and Urban Collaborative Project launch fully electric microtransit pilot program

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and Urban Collaborative Project launched Southeastern Connect (SE Connect) on Aug. 12, a four-year pilot program offering fully electric, on-demand microtransit throughout the southeast neighborhoods of San Diego, including Chollas View, Emerald Hills and Mount Hope.

“This new connection will allow people to get around Southeastern communities in a more convenient way, providing low-cost access to essential places like supermarkets, hospitals, educational institutions, employment centers and our transit network,” said SANDAG Transportation Committee Vice Chair and City of San Diego Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera. “By making it easy and cheap to reach jobs and services without a car, SE Connect is helping address the rising cost of living that makes it hard for so many San Diegans to make it. This service is a great example of the diverse range of strategies SANDAG is implementing to shape a more sustainable, connected, and equitable future for our region.”

From Oceanside to South County, SANDAG says it has collaborated with agencies across the region to expand on-demand, shared transportation services to reach more users.

The new service, operated by Via Transportation, will provide zero-emission rides for up to four passengers within the Southeastern community. The association says it will connect residents and visitors to local destinations and public transit while helping to reduce air pollution and congestion. Riders can also request wheelchair accessible vehicles.

The $3.8 million pilot program is funded through a combination of federal, state and local sources. Funders include SANDAG, the city of San Diego and the California Air Resources Board and California Energy Commission through the Clean Mobility Options program (CMO).

“Community voice and resident action are at the heart of our work at the Urban Collaborative Project,” said Urban Collaborative Project CEO Brian Pollard. “Through events like our Annual Transportation Justice Expo and our participation in SANDAG's Social Equity Working Group, we have united San Diego’s historically disinvested communities to advocate for accessible and equitable transportation. Without our community’s consistent engagement, Southeastern Connect would not have been possible. We are thrilled to see it come to life and serve our neighborhoods. We extend our gratitude to all partners for listening, truly collaborating and making this vision a reality."

Southeastern Connect will be free through November. During the first three months, ridership data will be gathered to determine fare implementation options. The service will be available through the Via San Diego mobile app or by calling.