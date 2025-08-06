Texas Transportation Commission awards $96 million in state and federal funding for rural and urban communities

The Texas Transportation Commission has awarded $96 million in combined state and federal funding to enhance transit programs serving both rural and urban communities across Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says the recent allocation of funds aims to improve accessibility and expand transit services. The funding will help provide more reliable travel for commuting to work, attending schools, accessing medical appointments and reaching other important destinations. Last year, rural and urban transit districts supported by TxDOT funding provided more than 24 million rides.

“These funds will provide Texans in both rural and urban areas with safe, reliable transportation options that enhance quality of life and expand economic opportunity,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New. “These programs help connect people to their communities and offer vital mobility for those who may otherwise have no means of getting around."

TxDOT notes the funding will support 64 public transit agencies across Texas expand services for seniors and individuals with disabilities, enhance mobility options and maintain and expand existing transit services, including the following:

Wichita Falls – The Wichita Falls Transit System and SHARP Lines Rural Public Transportation have joined forces to significantly enhance transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. TxDOT notes the partnership creates a comprehensive and supportive transportation network, addressing the unique needs of vulnerable residents and ensuring a better quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

East Texas Council of Governments –The East Texas Council of Governments offers on-demand transportation for the public, including seniors, students, individuals with disabilities and those seeking or maintaining employment in 14 counties in the rural East Texas service area via GoBus.

Concho Valley Transit District (CVTD) - CVTD is a lifeline for seniors and individuals with disabilities across 13 counties, addressing a range of transportation needs. Partnering with the Concho Valley Economic Development District Inc., CVTD offers on-demand transportation and partners with multiple local resources throughout the region.

“We are incredibly proud to have the TxDOT program as part of our services here at Concho Valley Transit,” said CVTD Director of Transportation Jeff York. “It’s rewarding to know that we’re helping improve the quality of life for so many individuals in our community. Being able to contribute to their independence and mobility is a privilege, and we remain committed to making sure everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.”

A full breakdown of the funding can be found on TxDOT’s website.