New York Gov. Hochul makes $21 million available in Clean Mobility Program funding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has made $21 million available in state funding to support zero-emission mobility transportation solutions in communities across New York State. The Clean Mobility Program provides funding for scalable, community-led demonstration projects that improve connections through micromobility, ridesharing and on-demand shared transportation options.

“Even as the federal government walks away from clean air and energy standards, New York continues to invest in modern, flexible and efficient electric transportation options that improve air quality and expand affordable consumer choices,” Hochul said. “Our priority is linking communities, including areas that have been historically marginalized, with resources that provide residents with a variety of flexible transportation options that allow them to conduct their daily business uninterrupted.”

The Clean Mobility Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), will competitively award funding to local governments, transit operators, community-based organizations or employers with more than 1,000 employees for demonstration projects that advance innovative clean mobility options to address transportation challenges. Proposed solutions must expand access to shared zero-emission transportation options, create long-term affordable options and can be continued into the future. Eligible technologies include bikes, electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric scooters (e-scooters), on-demand electric vehicle ridehailing and small-scale, on-demand electric public transit services or shared electric vehicle options.

Proposals for demonstration projects must include a completed planning document that includes community engagement, site identification and operations, project partner identification, technical feasibility assessment and a policy and regulatory feasibility assessment. Only one proposal per applicant will be awarded and a cost share of at least 20 percent of the total project cost in non-NYSERDA funding is required. E-bikes or e-scooters must meet industry safety standards such as being UL-certified.

“Supporting electric vehicle ridesharing, e-bikes, e-scooters and other sustainable, affordable mobility options helps keep people engaged and active in their communities,” said NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris. “We look forward to receiving innovative demonstration proposals that offer the opportunity to help New Yorkers maintain transportation independence and can be replicated and adopted throughout the state for the benefit of all.”

The Clean Mobility Program offers up to $21.6 million for projects across New York State and will award up to $3 million per project, with priority given to projects in disadvantaged communities, as defined by the Climate Justice Working Group.

Additionally, up to $8 million is set aside to fund demonstration projects located in specific areas of the state, including those served by the upstate investor-owned utilities, including a total of up to $5 million for micromobility projects in the Central Hudson, National Grid, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Electric & Gas region and up to $3 million for any type of eligible demonstration projects located in the Bronx.

“It is critically important for New York to invest in and create affordable transportation opportunities for our citizens, especially those who find themselves without flexible transportation options. This program will do just that,” said New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez added, “Clean transportation solutions do more than just reduce emissions—they improve public health, advance equity and accessibility and build a more sustainable, connected future. No one understands a community’s transportation challenges better than the people who live there. Empowering people to help develop mobility solutions is a game changer as we strive for a more resilient, community-centered future for transportation in New York.”

In June 2024, Gov. Hochul announced the $32 million Clean Mobility Program, which supports community-led planning and demonstration projects that solve local transportation needs and help reduce emissions. In March 2025, NYSERDA announced that $2.9 million was awarded to 29 community-led planning projects to enhance planning for shared electric transportation solutions. These projects are eligible to apply for the demonstration project planning, although previous participation in the Clean Mobility Program is not a requirement for demonstration project funding.

Proposals for funding are due on Sept. 25. More information on the funding opportunity can be found on NYSERDA’s website.