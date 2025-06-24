Government of Ontario to invest C$15 million to support transit services in rural communities
June 24, 2025
The government of Ontario is investing nearly C$15 million (US$10.9 million) through the Ontario Transit Investment Fund to help support safe, reliable transit services in rural communities.
The following municipalities will receive funding for up to five years to support the expansion of transit services:
- Grey County will receive up to C$9.5 million (US$6.9 million) to support continuing service on Route 2 between Dundalk and Orangeville and the integration of new and existing transit services in Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties into a single regional transit network.
- Middlesex County will receive up to C$3.4 million (US$2.5 million) to support new and existing services as determined by an upcoming transit study and ongoing service on four intercommunity transit routes:
- Route 1 from Lucan Biddulph to London
- Route 2 from Woodstock to London
- Route 3 from Dorchester to Southwold
- Route 4 from Sarnia to London
- The municipality of Lambton Shores will receive up to C$969,232 (US$707,231) to expand the coverage area for transit services and increase service frequency on Huron Shores Area Transit by adding on-demand services to the existing fixed-route bus service.
- The municipality of North Grenville will receive up to C$719,000 (US$524,668) to support a new fixed-route service between North Grenville and Ottawa and expand the existing on-demand transit service within North Grenville.