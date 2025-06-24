Government of Ontario to invest C$15 million to support transit services in rural communities

The government of Ontario is investing nearly C$15 million (US$10.9 million) through the Ontario Transit Investment Fund to help support safe, reliable transit services in rural communities.

The following municipalities will receive funding for up to five years to support the expansion of transit services:

Grey County will receive up to C$9.5 million (US$6.9 million) to support continuing service on Route 2 between Dundalk and Orangeville and the integration of new and existing transit services in Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties into a single regional transit network.

Middlesex County will receive up to C$3.4 million (US$2.5 million) to support new and existing services as determined by an upcoming transit study and ongoing service on four intercommunity transit routes:

Route 1 from Lucan Biddulph to London Route 2 from Woodstock to London Route 3 from Dorchester to Southwold Route 4 from Sarnia to London