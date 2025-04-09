Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency to launch transit services in city of Grimes

The city of Grimes, Iowa, has launched a new transit service for its residents. The Grimes City Council approved this new addition to community service and agreed to partner with the Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) to provide transit services to Grimes residents. The agreement will take effect in June when the current contract with Des Moines Area Regional Transit expires.

“Providing accessible transit options for our residents is an essential step in ensuring that all of our residents, regardless of their mobility challenges, have access to reliable and affordable transportation," said Grimes City Manager Jake Anderson. "We are excited to bring HIRTA to our community.”

The city says HIRTA is reaching out to riders in Grimes to coordinate services and will be providing travel training to anyone who needs help getting adjusted to the new service. HIRTA is also partnering with the local charity Grimes Volunteer Support Services (GVSS), a group of 70 volunteers who donate their time to help transport more than 210 Grimes residents to medical appointments, shopping and other needs.