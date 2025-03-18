Winnebago County Board approves contract with Reagan MTD for public transportation services

The Winnebago County Board has approved a contract with Reagan Mass Transit District (MTD) to provide public transportation services for rural residents of Winnebago County, Ill. The new agreement will operate under the Rural Winnebago County Public Transportation (RWCPT) program, which aims to improve mobility and access to resources for rural residents.

"Ensuring that every resident of Winnebago County has access to reliable public transit has been a key goal of my administration," said Winnebago County Board Chair Joe Chiarelli. "Thanks to the support of the County Board and funding from state and federal grants, we're making meaningful progress in enhancing mobility and improving the quality of life for our rural communities."

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is investing $1 million in federal and state funds through the Federal Transit Administration’s 5311 program and IDOT’s Downstate Operating Assistance Program to launch the service.

"We are happy to have assisted establishing the relationship between the Winnebago County Board and the Reagan Mass Transit District," said IDOT Deputy Director for Transit Shoun Reese. "It is important for all residents of Illinois, including rural residents and those with limited mobility access, to have reliable public transportation. This agreement will provide just that in Winnebago County."

Service launch and operations

Starting July 1, 2025, Reagan MTD will provide daily, demand-response transportation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The service will be available to all rural residents, ensuring equal access to essential destinations such as medical appointments, shopping and community services. Reagan MTD will oversee operations, vehicle maintenance and insurance. The county says three grant-funded vehicles will be used for the program, and Reagan MTD will ensure the fleet is properly maintained, with full insurance coverage for liability and other risks.

Reagan MTD will also provide ongoing driver and dispatcher training in safety protocols, including defensive driving and passenger assistance. The district will also submit regular reports to the county for compliance and transparency. The district's vehicles are equipped with lifts for individuals with disabilities.

"We're thrilled to expand services to Winnebago County and enhance transportation access for rural residents," said Reagan MTD Executive Director Greg Gates. "This partnership will make a significant impact on the daily lives of the communities we serve."