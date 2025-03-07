City of Chicago renews contract with Curb to continue wheelchair accessible vehicle program

Curb will continue operating the city of Chicago’s exclusive Centralized Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) Taxicab Dispatch Service after the city decided to renew its contract with the company. The renewed contract went into effect March 1, 2025, with a two-year term and three optional renewals.

Curb has managed this program since 2020, working with the city to consolidate access to WAV taxis through its digital platform and call-in service. Curb says that over the past four years, it has grown into one of the strongest WAV initiatives in the country, achieving a 95 percent trip completion rate.

"Chicago has built one of the most effective WAV programs in the country by making accessibility a priority," said Curb CEO Amos Tamam. "Since 2020, we've worked closely with the city and taxi drivers to make sure WAV service is reliable and efficient. This renewal allows us to continue improving the program and supporting the riders who depend on it every day."

Since the original contract was signed, Curb says it has introduced several updates to improve service for both passengers and drivers. An automated phone system now helps passengers request rides more efficiently while maintaining access to live agents. For drivers, Curb worked with the O'Hare International Airport to transition to a QR code-based voucher system, eliminating the need for paper vouchers and streamlining airport entry.

Curb notes that more than 400 drivers participate in the program, alongside nearly 3,000 others Curb works with in Chicago, creating additional income opportunities.

"Chicago is proud to be a leader in offering accessible transportation options for residents and visitors," said Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Acting Commissioner Ivan Capifali. "The selection of Curb to manage Chicago's Centralized Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Taxicab Dispatch Service shows the city's commitment to providing dependable ways to get around the city. Curb continues to enhance dispatch technology, encourage driver participation and ensure passenger comfort."