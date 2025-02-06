Waymo works to create cleaner transit connections with transit credit pilot program

Waymo kicked off its transit credit pilot program in Los Angeles. The company launched this pilot on Transit Equity Day as a part of its mission to create better access to other clean forms of transportation and expand electric vehicle access throughout the area.

The two-month program in Los Angeles comes on the heels of Waymo’s transit credit pilot program in San Francisco.

The pilot will offer riders who connect to any of Waymo’s eight eligible transit stations a $3 credit the following day on their Waymo account, which can be applied toward future Waymo rides within 60 days of the date of issuance.

Waymo says the program will run from Feb. 4 - April 1, 2025, and is specifically geared toward helping Angelenos travel more sustainably and conveniently to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and includes bus stops that are frequently used by LAX travelers.

Similar to the San Francisco pilot, Waymo notes it will gain learnings from the program about how people use service as a first/last mile option to help inform future transit integrations that aim to make regular public transit use more accessible.

Waymo notes that with more than 150,000 paid rides served each week, the company is helping to prevent over 220 tons of carbon emissions weekly; while helping the cities it operates in to reach their climate goals.