Siemens Mobility Canada introduces MaaS platform on Réseau de Transport de la Capitale

Siemens Mobility Canada is partnering with the Réseau de Transport de la Capitale (RTC) to introduce one of Canada’s first regional Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms for a public transit agency. The project will transform how citizens and visitors travel within the Québec Metropolitan Community.

Having recorded more than 31.5 million trips in 2024, Siemens Mobility Canada says the RTC provides a comprehensive range of services to facilitate urban mobility, including bus, bikeshare and on-demand service. The project is the RTC’s next step to promote integrated mobility across the city of Québec and its neighboring communities to optimize operators’ efficiency and the user experience.

“Over the past few years, the RTC has given a major boost to the development of integrated mobility in Québec. Just think of the àVélo and Flexibus services alongside the bus network, which have enhanced and diversified the city’s public transportation offerings. The next step is to bring them together on a single, attractive and easy-to-use technological platform for the benefit of all citizens,” said RTC President Maude Mercier Larouche.

“Across the world, we’ve seen how MaaS is changing the way people experience travel, making transportation more accessible and convenient to use,” said Siemens Mobility Canada CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano. “By simplifying access to transportation across the greater Québec City region, we’re not only making daily life easier, but also contributing to the broader goals of sustainability and urban mobility. We’re thrilled to bring this innovative solution to Québec and look forward to setting a new standard for transportation in Canada with the RTC.”

Siemens Mobility Canada will integrate all the Québec metropolitan community’s public, private and shared transport services into a single mobile application. According to Siemens Mobility Canada, the product will combine bus services offered in the region, adapted transport, the Flexibus transport-on-demand service and the àVélo electric-assist bikeshare service, along with other services like carshare, ferries, taxis, private and public car parks and charging points for electric vehicles.

Siemens Mobility Canada notes the unified system will offer a streamlined and integrated solution for riders, considering the RTC currently has five apps that provide services for different parts of the travel journey (ticketing, a digital payment wallet, trip planning, paratransit support and on-demand transportation services), along with its third-party bikeshare app, àVélo.

A beta version of the app will be launched in fall 2025, and new application features and services will be rolled out successively.