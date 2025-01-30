Shared-Use Mobility Center launches new design framework for mobility hubs

The Shared-Use Mobility Center (SUMC) and Living Cities and Communities (LCC) are working together to enhance transportation equity with the launch of a new design framework for mobility hubs that will help community leaders, planners, designers and teachers ask the right questions to design for the needs of women and caregivers.

SUMC notes mobility hubs serve as essential nodes in modern transportation systems, facilitating seamless transitions between various modes of transport. According to SUMC, most existing hubs cater primarily to the needs of the “traditional commuter”, which the agency says is historically often a man traveling to work on a fixed schedule during peak hours.

SUMC and LCC created a new tool to recognize and address the unique travel patterns and needs of women and caregivers through grounded research and real conversations with women and caregivers.

The agency found that women and caregivers are particularly concerned about personal safety and security. They also worry about accessibility, especially for people who use walking aids or are aging, and about getting the right information and guidance on travel options and mobility hub services. They frequently make shorter, more varied trips at off-peak times, and mobility hubs often don’t serve their needs adequately.

“At its core, this project is about understanding and addressing real needs. We aim to make transportation systems more inclusive, equitable and responsive to the people who rely on them every day,” said LCC Communications Manager at Living Cities and Communities Karin Henriksson.

The design framework, in the shape of a slide deck, brings to life seven personas, shaped by project conversations with women and caregivers and their everyday journeys. SUMC says the personas offer advice through seven design principles, offering guide questions to the user. The deck is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0), available for the user to use and adapt.

“Whether you’re a community leader, a designer or an educator, we invite you to use this tool to drive change. Together, we can create transportation systems that truly work for everyone,” said SUMC CEO Benjamin de la Peña.

SUMC says the launch of this design framework marks a step towards transforming transportation systems to be more reflective of diverse community needs.