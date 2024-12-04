Vermont Agency of Transportation to award $1.3 million to improve mobility and access to transit services

The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) has awarded $1.3 million in grants through the Mobility and Transportation Innovation (MTI) program.

“Innovation like this is essential to meet the transportation needs of Vermont’s rural population and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Vermont Public Transit Manager Ross MacDonald. “This is another huge step forward for the diversification of our state’s transportation system.”

The purpose of the MTI program is to incentivize innovative strategies that improve mobility and access for transit-dependent Vermonters, reduce the use of single occupancy vehicles for work trips and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The agency received 21 proposals and awarded 14 grants. The program is managed by AOT’s Public Transit Section and was created by the legislature with the passage of the 2020 Transportation Bill (Act 121).

The grants awarded will provide funding for a variety of projects, including the following: