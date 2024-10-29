LTD receives ATTAIN grant to develop MoD pilot

Lane Transit District (LTD) has received an Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a mobility on demand (MoD) pilot in Bethel, Ore. The ATTAIN grant will fund the new MoD service, powered by a smartphone app, within the Bethel School District boundary.

"In Bethel School District, we are committed to providing robust programming for our students outside of regular school hours. Lack of transportation is a barrier to participation," said Kraig Sproles, superintendent of Bethel School District. "When students are able to join our activities, this increases their engagement, adds to a sense of belonging and knits our Bethel community closer together. The connection transit provides between school and social services leads to a healthier community overall."

LTD, in partnership with Lane Council of Governments, the city of Bethel and the Oregon Department of Transportation will create the MoD service. The pilot will be easily scalable to similar rural and low-income areas across Lane County.

“Members of our community face a barrier – transportation to work, school, medical appointments, even grocery shopping,” said LTD CEO Jameson Auten. “We look forward to engaging with the community throughout this three-year grant. LTD is ready to dive into this project.”

LTD is one of 20 grant recipients in 16 states, all intended to fund technology-based and multimodal solutions that improve transit, including in disadvantaged communities that have lacked investment and resources.

