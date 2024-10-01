JTA expands services for Transportation Disadvantaged residents in Nassau County, Fla.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) have assumed all responsibility of the Community Transportation Coordinator for the Transportation Disadvantaged residents of Nassau County, Fla. In the beginning, the focus will be on life sustaining and medical trips based on the priorities of the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board. In the transitional service period following Oct. 1, JTA will continue to work with Nassau County Council on Aging (NCCOA) and the Board of County Commissioners to strive for a smooth transition of services.

"We are honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility by the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged," said JTA CEO Nat Ford. "We have been working together on this transition for months and I am confident it will go smoothly, as we continue providing Nassau County citizens the transportation services upon which they rely to stay safe and healthy. "We have worked closely with Nassau County Council on Aging to understand the current services, vehicles, geography and most importantly, the customers who depend on this program. The JTA will continue deploying outreach staff to ensure any concerns that may arise are resolved as promptly as possible."

"We feel confident that the JTA has the resources and capacity needed for a robust public transportation service today and into the future," said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA president and CEO. "It is especially gratifying knowing that NassauTRANSIT has played an important transportation role in our county for more than four decades and will continue through the JTA."

To be eligible for services, a person must be a Nassau County resident and must complete an eligibility application, which is available from the JTA by calling. Anticipated service hours are 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and the fare will continue to be $2 per trip.