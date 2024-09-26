Joint investment of C$234,548 to support new rural transit option in District of St. Mary’s, Nova Scotia

A joint investment of C$234,548 (US$174,012) from the government of Canada and the government of Nova Scotia will support the establishment of SMART-GO: St. Mary’s Association for Rural Transit, a bookable transit system that will provide a dependable and low-cost transportation option for those in the municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, Nova Scotia.

“Public transit is an invaluable tool in helping people get around their communities easily and conveniently. SMART-GO will do just that for the residents of the municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and I’m incredibly proud that our government could support it,” said Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

“Everyone deserves access to transportation so they can get to medical appointments, work, see family and friends and do everyday activities that improve our quality of life. In our rural communities there are often less options for transportation and that’s why I’m proud to support SMART-GO as they will make a huge difference in Guysborough County,” said Kim Masland, Nova Scotia’s minister of public works.

The government of Canada is investing C$187,638 (US$139,209) in the project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and the government of Nova Scotia is contributing C$46,910 (US$34,801).

“SMART-GO is thrilled and incredibly grateful to receive government funding, which allows us to bring our much-needed transportation service to the St. Mary’s community. By providing accessible and convenient door-to-door transit, we aim to enrich the lives of our residents, ensuring they remain connected to essential services and fostering a deeper sense of unity within our community. This invaluable support from the government will empower us to make a positive difference in the daily lives of those who call St. Mary’s home and for that, we extend our heartfelt thanks,” said SMART-GO Executive Director Heather Kreffer.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.