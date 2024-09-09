Combined investment of C$6 million to improve city of Hamilton, Ontario's, public transit experience

The government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the city of Hamilton, Ontario, will be making a combined investment of C$6 million (US$4.4 million) into two transit projects to improve transit services in Hamilton.

One of the projects will support the purchase of up to four accessible supervisor vehicles with advanced technology that will be used in emergencies where local transit or accessible taxis are unavailable in the city. All vehicles will be equipped with dispatching software, which will enable vehicle trip assignments, vehicle location tracking for passengers, fare payment information and communication with dispatch.

The second project will be a detailed design review of two existing transit hubs and a functional design review of five new hubs across Hamilton.

“Hamilton's commitment to improving our public transit system is not just about enhancing transportation; it's about building a more inclusive, accessible and connected community. This significant investment will allow us to expand our services, making it easier for residents from all corners of our city to move around more efficiently. With the addition of new accessible vehicles and the continued development of our redesigned transit network, we are taking important steps toward a more sustainable and equitable future for all Hamiltonians,” said City of Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making smart investments that get people moving now and into the future. Today’s announcement will provide the hardworking people of Hamilton with accessible and reliable transit options while assisting the city to keep pace with its growing population," said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria.

For both projects, the government of Canada is making a combined investment of more than C$2.5 million (US$1.8 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Ontario is investing more than C$2 million (US$1.5 million) and the city of Hamilton is contributing more than C$1.6 million (US$1.2 million).