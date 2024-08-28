RABA to launch new Sunday microtransit service Sept. 1.

On Sept. 1, 2024, the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) will launch its new Sunday microtransit service through Shasta Lake, Redding and Anderson, Calif. Sunday public transit service has been provided through the Shasta Regional Transportation Agency under the ShastaConnect brand since 2019.

The new RABA Runabout service will initially operate on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. anywhere in Redding, Shasta Lake, and Anderson.

“RABA continues to make improvements to make public transportation easier for Shasta County residents and visitors,” said John Andoh, transit manager for RABA. “For the first time in history, RABA will provide seven-days-a-week public transit service. This will allow people to travel to jobs, church, and other quality-of-life necessities.”

The service is free through Sept. 30, 2024. Beginning Oct. 1, 2024, regular RABA fares resume. The cost will be $2 for two hours, with discounts for eligible passengers. Additionally, RABA 24-hour, seven-day and 30-day passes will work on RABA Runabout with no extra fare.

Later this year, RABA will launch more RABA Runabout zones in East Redding, Shasta Lake/Mountain Gate, Anderson/ South County and West/Central Redding.