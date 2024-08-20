Calgary Transit expands On Demand transit service to four new zones,

Calgary Transit has expanded its On Demand transit service into four new zones. The agency says the expansion is a way to introduce public transportation into communities that don’t yet have the ridership for regular, fixed route bus service.

The areas that will see this new On Demand service are:

Ambleton in the northwest (will be added to existing Carrington/Livingston On Demand service)

Glacier Ridge and Sage Hill in the northwest

Ricardo Ranch, Seton and Rangeview in the southeast

Pine Creek, Belmont and Yorkville in the southwest

An additional On Demand zone at the University of Calgary’s Spy Hill campus will be launched Aug. 26, closer to the start of the fall semester.

The agency notes On Demand service allows customers to book a trip, as needed, between their community and nearby amenities or transit hubs, where they can connect with the larger transit network. Trips are booked through an app, On Demand Calgary Transit, that creates routes as they’re booked, ensuring customers can get where they need to go quickly.