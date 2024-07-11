Joint investment of C$445,933 to help MusGo Rider Eastern Shore purchase five new vehicles

A joint investment of C$445,933 (US$326,958) between the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia will help MusGo Rider Eastern Shore in the region of Nova Scotia purchase five new vehicles to add to its fleet. Four out of the five fans will be hybrid vans, including one that is wheelchair accessiable, while the other van will be electric. Three of the vehicles will replace Mus Go Rider Eastern Shore’s gas vehicles while the other two will help expand its pre-booked door-to-door transit service.

“Many Nova Scotians depend on community transit, especially in our more rural communities," said Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Eastern Shore Kent Smith. "Improving access to these services is important to ensure people can get where they need to, when they need to. The province is proud to support organizations like MusGo Rider to provide this much needed service in their community.”

“A huge debt of gratitude to the federal, provincial and municipal governments for recognizing the importance of affordable public transit to residents of our rural communities on the Eastern Shore and for supporting MusGo Rider’s commitment to transitioning to more environmentally friendly transportation solutions in order to reduce our carbon emissions,” said Colin Cameron, MusGo Rider Board chair.

The government of Canada is investing C$356,746 (US$261,566) through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The government of Nova Scotia is investing C$89,187 (US$65,391). The funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.