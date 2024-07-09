Michigan DOT's Advancing Rural Mobility pilot project provides new online tools for both rural public transit agencies

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) and Charlevoix County Transit (CCT) are working togetehr to improve rural mobility through the Advancing Rural Mobility pilot project. The project provides new online tools for both rural public transit agencies and their riders to help plan their trips, find transit services more easily and provide for a better overall travel experience.

"The potential of this project to revolutionize Michigan's transit industry cannot be overstated," said Jean Ruestman, MDOT Office of Passenger Transportation (OPT) administrator. "We are not just advancing technology, we are enhancing lives and connecting communities. By improving access to transportation options, we are improving access to health, education and economic opportunities for rural residents."

Funded by a USDOT Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant, the project is a collaboration with four rural transit agencies:

Benzie Bus Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority Charlevoix County Transit (CCT) Roscommon County Transportation Authority

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act established the SMART program with a significant annual appropriation of $100 million for Fiscal Years (FY) 2022 through 2026. The funding is dedicated to fostering innovation in transportation through advanced technologies and systems.

"The Advancing Rural Mobility project, spearheaded by MDOT and its partners, is a shining example of what the SMART program aims to support," said Stanley Caldwell, USDOT SMART program director. "It embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration that we value and it is projects like these that pave the way for a smarter, more connected future."

SMART operates on a two-stage grant process. In stage 1, the USDOT offers grants of up to $2 million during 18 months, open to any eligible entity with the vision to innovate. Those who prove their mettle in stage 1 will have the opportunity to escalate their projects through stage 2 grants, which can reach up to $15 million during 36 months, allowing for a broader and deeper impact.

"This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. Our collaboration with MDOT and fellow transit agencies has been nothing short of inspiring," said Ryan Novotny, CCT executive director. "At CCT, we are deeply committed to serving our community. The Advancing Rural Mobility project aligns with our mission to provide accessible, efficient and innovative transportation solutions."

The MDOT OPT administers passenger transportation programs, including local transit, intercity bus and for-hire passenger regulation. The programs aim to provide a safe and balanced statewide network of passenger transportation services to meet the social, safety and economic well-being of the state. Building on OPT's 2022 Statewide Technology Plan for Rural Public Transit Agencies and the ongoing Statewide Mobility as a Service (MaaS) System Procurement and Implementation Project, OPT developed the Advancing Rural Mobility project to pilot the implementation of General Transit Feed Specification-Flex at partner public transit agencies. The project has the potential to advance the state of operational technology for Michigan’s transit industry.