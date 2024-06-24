New York awards $97.7 million in grants to support alternative transportation choices.

A $97.7 million grant has been awarded and distributed to more than 30 communities across New York State (NYS) to promote projects that will generate alternative, environmentally friendly modes of travel, such as walking, biking or riding mass transit. The awards were made available through the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and are being administered by the NYS Department of Transportation.

“Since my first day in office, I have invested in expanding multi-modal travel options for New Yorkers across the state,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “By giving communities the tools they need to expand alternative modes of travel, we are helping to reduce emissions while creating a healthier and more vibrant transportation system that benefits all New Yorkers.”

TAP focuses on transportation related projects that provide infrastructure to improve sidewalks, pedestrian and bicycle safety, enhancements in access to public transportation, safe routes to schools for students and their parents and the creation of trailway networks.

The $97.7 million in TAP awards were distributed to 13 separate towns, 10 villages, five cities and two counties, among others. The types of projects were broken into four categories:

$57.8 million to improve sidewalks, pedestrian and bicycle safety: The awards will allow for infrastructure improvement projects to help create ADA compliant sidewalks, connect activity centers and communities for pedestrians and improve bicycle safety on local roads.

The awards will allow for infrastructure improvement projects to help create ADA compliant sidewalks, connect activity centers and communities for pedestrians and improve bicycle safety on local roads. $21.2 million to create and expand trailway networks: The awards will help to construct shared use paths and improve trail connections and infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles and improve the overall safety of trailway options.

The awards will help to construct shared use paths and improve trail connections and infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles and improve the overall safety of trailway options. $17.3 million to provide safe routes to schools: The awards will expand the number of safe routes to schools to foster a safer, healthier and more accessible environment for children, families and other pedestrians.

The awards will expand the number of safe routes to schools to foster a safer, healthier and more accessible environment for children, families and other pedestrians. $1.3 million for bus shelters and transit enhancements: The awards will help build bus shelters to increase mobility options and improve transit access for pedestrians.

"Get ready New York because thanks to the federal dollars I delivered through the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are about to have a biking, walking and hiking boom," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "This funding means safer streets for pedestrians in Rochester and Utica, better sidewalks in cities like Syracuse along the Inner Harbor and our rural communities like Long Lake and boosting our network of hiking trails across Upstate New York. I am proud to have paved the ways for these tremendous investments in greenways, biking paths and walking paths and expanded transportation infrastructure to keep Upstate New York rolling to a cleaner, healthier and more accessible future."

Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that included public benefit, air quality improvements, cost-effectiveness and partnerships. Projects must be related to the surface transportation system and provide full access to the public.

The TAP project awards amount to no less than $500,000 and no more than $5 million for any single project. NYS DOT will provide up to 80 percent of the total eligible project costs with a minimum 20 percent match provided by the project sponsor. Eligible project costs may include planning, design/engineering services, right-of-way acquisition, construction and construction inspection.