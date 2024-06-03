CAT implements CAT SMART microtransit project.

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is collaborating with FUSE, a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing the capacity of local governments to build more equitable communities, to revolutionize public transportation in Savannah, Ga., through the implementation of the CAT SMART microtransit project.

The CAT SMART microtransit project, supported by a $1.2 million Strengthening Mobility & Revolutionizing Transportation Grant, introduces a flexible, on-demand transportation service that uses dynamically routed vehicles to respond to real-time passenger requests. The program combines fixed routes with on-demand shuttles, enhancing the adaptability and resilience of transit services in Savannah.

Key objectives of the CAT SMART microtransit project include:

Inclusivity and diversity: Supporting a one-year internship program with Savannah State University, an Historically black college and university, to foster diversity in the transportation sector.

Comprehensive travel experience: Seamlessly blending on-demand and fixed-route segments to minimize waiting times and enhance user satisfaction.

FUSE Executive Gloria Wesley, a seasoned leader with a strong commitment to advancing equity, will spearhead the project. Her role will focus on expanding electrified public transit to connect affordable housing, ensuring that the benefits of improved transportation reach all residents, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chatham Area Transit and the city of Savannah on this groundbreaking project,” said James Weinberg, CEO of FUSE. “Gloria Wesley’s expertise and dedication to equity will be instrumental in driving this initiative forward, creating a more inclusive and efficient transit system for Savannah.”

“The CAT SMART microtransit project represents a significant step towards modernizing our public transportation infrastructure,” said Faye DiMassimo, CAT CEO and executive director. “With the support of FUSE and the leadership of Gloria Wesley, we are confident that this project will greatly enhance mobility and accessibility for all residents.”