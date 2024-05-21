RATP Dev USA awarded operations contract for Winston-Salem Transit Authority

RATP Dev USA has been awarded a contract by the city of Winston-Salem, N.C., to provide operations and maintenance services for its transit system, Winston-Salem Transit Authority.

The operations contract, previously a management contract, has been awarded for an initial term of five years, with the option for renewal for up to two additional years, subject to mutual agreement between the city and RATP Dev USA. The contract marks RATP Dev USA's seventh active contract in North Carolina, further solidifying its commitment to providing outstanding transit solutions across the state.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in North Carolina through this partnership with the city of Winston-Salem," said Steve Sherrer, vice president of operations at RATP Dev USA. "This contract win is a testament to our proven track record of delivering excellence in transit operations and maintenance. We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Winston-Salem and contribute to the community's mobility needs."

"At RATP Dev USA, we take pride in our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. This contract award speaks volumes about the dedication of our team and our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative transit solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and passengers," said Cyril Aubin, CEO of RATP Dev USA.

RATP Dev USA expactes services to commence on Aug. 1, 2024. The company will work closely with the city to ensure a seamless transition and minimize any disruptions to transit operations.