Big Rapids, Mich., launches on-demand and campus shuttle with assistance from The Routing Company.

The Routing Company (TRC) celebrated the city of Big Rapids’ successful launch of two services – powered by TRC’s Ride Pingo app – in Big Rapids, Mich.

The first service, operating under the name Big Rapids Dial-a-Ride, offers on-demand transit to riders across the city from Monday to Saturday. All seven vehicles operating this service are equipped with wheelchair lifts. The second service in partnership with the city provides a flexible campus shuttle, available throughout the academic year to students of Ferris State University.

The city enables reliable, shared public transportation for its citizens. Powered by TRC’s Pingo platform, the Dial-A-Ride and Ferris shuttle services offer inhabitants of Big Rapids a modern lineup of public transit services and customer facilities tailored to make trips fast, comfortable and economical. Since 1975, Big Rapids Dial-A-Ride has provided "curb to curb" public transportation in the area.

“We’re thrilled to support the city of Big Rapids in its quest to optimize its demand-responsive, user-oriented transit offer for the community,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “We’re excited that our Pingo platform will help more citizens and students access extensive flexible transit alternatives across Michigan.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with The Routing Company and use the Ride Pingo app to elevate the transportation experience for our community” said Steve Gove, communications coordinator for the city of Big Rapids. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing accessible and convenient transportation solutions to residents and we are confident that the innovative Pingo platform will greatly enhance our services.”

TRC supports the city of Big Rapids’ transit needs with its full suite of Pingo products, including Pingo Shuttle™ and Pingo Campus™.