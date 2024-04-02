City of Boulder Colo., launches Boulder Clean Commute pilot. 

The city of Boulder, Colo., in partnership with Commutifi, a local transportation tech company, has launched the Boulder Clean Commute pilot program. Boulder Clean Commute encourages Downtown Boulder and Boulder Junction employers and their employees to take advantage of financial incentives to shift commuting behavior away from single-occupancy vehicle trips toward more sustainable transportation options such as public transit, biking or walking.

The program intends to support citywide goals through:

Reinvesting financial rewards back into Boulder’s commercial districts to support Boulder businesses and employees.

Supporting employer programs that shift commutes towards more sustainable options.

Encouraging use of Boulder’s many multimodal transportation options.

Reducing single-occupancy vehicle trips and related greenhouse gas emissions.

Decreasing traffic congestion.

Employers in Downtown Boulder or Boulder Junction Access District are eligible to participate. The city of Boulder will match employer-provided incentives up to $1.25 per qualified work trip for a total of up to $2.50 per day per employee who commutes sustainably. Eligible trips include carpooling, taking public transit, walking and biking. Employees will receive their cash incentives via a virtual debit card.

The rewards can either be spent on local transportation service providers or at Downtown Boulder and Boulder Junction Access District businesses. City-matched funding comes directly from the districts, in which reward dollars are reinvested. Participating employers can also apply for the state of Colorado HB2022-1026 tax credit, where they can receive a 50 percent tax credit on any funds they invest in the program.

“As employees continue to return to work, the Boulder Clean Commute program is an exciting step toward rewarding sustainable transit to and from our downtown and Boulder Junction districts,” said City of Boulder Community Vitality Director Cris Jones. “Reinvesting reward dollars back into our Boulder business community supports our city’s economic vibrancy while reducing single-occupancy vehicle trips.”

More information about the Boulder Clean Commute program can be found on the city of Boulder’s website.