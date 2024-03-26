Connecticut to launch 13 microtransit services within four-month period

Various Connecticut communities will be receiving new microtransit services between March 26 and July 30, as part of a pilot program in which nine transit districts and municipalities were awarded funding through the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) to develop and pilot on-demand microtransit service. In total, 13 microtransit services will launch during the four-month period.

The pilot program will last for two years, with the possibility of two one-year extensions exercisable by CTDOT, based on performance and ridership.

“This new program will help seniors and people with disabilities travel in parts of our state that have historically been underserved by public transportation,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “These services allow people to use an app or phone number to request and schedule a ride within designated areas, connecting them to restaurants, entertainment, rail stations, airports and critical services.”

“Microtransit brings public transportation to communities that have lacked fixed route bus service,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Thank you to Governor Ned Lamont and the state legislature for the continued investment in high-quality public transportation that eliminates gaps between communities and increases access and mobility throughout our state.”

In addition to this new pilot program, existing microtransit services in Connecticut include XtraMile (River Valley Transit), Wheels 2U Norwalk and Wheels 2U Westport (Norwalk Transit District) and New London Smart Ride and Stonington HOP Service (Southeast Area Transit District).

The 13 locations of the microtransit pilot can be found on CTDOT’s website.