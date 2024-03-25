Bay County Transit launches Bayway On Demand+.

Bay County Transit (Bayway) has launched Bayway On Demand+ in collaboration with Uber. The new service will help to evolve public transportation in Bay County, Fla., to better suit the community's needs.

The service will offer individual rides to riders age 60 and older, disabled and low-income residents throughout the Panama City Beach, Fla., community.

Key features of Bayway On Demand+:

Flexible scheduling: With Bayway On Demand+, riders can request rides anytime throughout the week through the transit app.

With Bayway On Demand+, riders can request rides anytime throughout the week through the transit app. Same-day service: Approved Bayway On Demand+ riders have the option to schedule same-day service.

Approved Bayway On Demand+ riders have the option to schedule same-day service. Collaboration with Uber: Through its partnership with Uber, Bayway On Demand+ leverages the network of Uber drivers to enhance transportation accessibility across Bay County.

Through its partnership with Uber, Bayway On Demand+ leverages the network of Uber drivers to enhance transportation accessibility across Bay County. Affordable pricing: Bayway On Demand+ offers rides for $1.50 copay per ride

To qualify for Bayway On Demand+, individuals must meet specific eligibility criteria, including: