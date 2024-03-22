CUTRIC report outlines effective strategies for infrastructure investments in non-traditional transportation systems in Canada

The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) has released a research report that outlines effective strategies for infrastructure investments in non-traditional transportation systems in Canada, including micromobility, ferries, on-demand transit and autonomous shuttles.

The report notes that exploring alternative transit solutions is critical in Canada due to the country’s unique transportation challenges, including a growing population, challenging terrain, the need for connectivity within remote and rural communities and ongoing congestion in major cities.

Through international and domestic case studies and industry trends, the report’s key findings highlight non-traditional transportation systems that can play a critical role in providing transit options for users and enhancing the reach and performance of transit networks.

“Traditional modes of public transportation like buses and trains provide the backbone for our networks. Non-traditional options such as bike sharing and ferries offer unique opportunities to enhance and strengthen our transit networks by addressing first kilometer (mile)/last kilometer (mile) challenges, mitigating congestion and improving the sustainability of our transportation ecosystem,” said Josipa Petrunic, president and CEO of CUTRIC.

The report also summarizes CUTRIC’s recommendations for a successful implementation of non-traditional transport modes by:

Increasing public trust and awareness of the modes of transportation by promoting their operation, safety and reliability.

Developing clear and consistent regulations by collaborating with regulators, industries and communities.

Securing support from the government of Canada to develop policies, frameworks and financial support for the non-traditional transit systems.

Adopting financing models that align with delivery by creating opportunities to aggregate private capital and share risk.

The research was supported by the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), with the aim to enhance knowledge across the sector of non-traditional modes of transit as an effective option for infrastructure investment. The CIB is an impact investor focused on connected communities and climate action.

“Investment in public transit is critical for Canada to support its economy, address climate objectives and connect Canadians. This research, highlighting investment opportunities that can expand our networks, is important for leaders in transit, cities and the private sector to reflect on as we work together to address these goals,” said Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The report focuses on bike sharing as a sustainable transport option that uses electric or traditional bikes to connect people to public transit. Water-based transit options can be faster, more efficient and more direct than bridges and tunnels and are highly effective when integrated with existing land-based transit systems, especially in regions with inland waterways.

On-demand services are a type of transportation that adapt to passenger demands and allows them to ride when and where needed. They offer flexibility, convenience and efficiency in transportation, especially in new communities or areas with lower population density and during off-peak hours.

Autonomous shuttles have the potential to improve public transit by using technology and Artificial Intelligence to connect people to their destinations.