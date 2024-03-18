OATS Transit receives $16,502 in local grant funding for new vehicle

OATS Transit in Columbia, Mo., has received more than $16,000 in grant funds from the Boone Electric Community Trust. The $16,502 will be used to purchase a new transit vehicle for Boone County residents.

The Boone Electric Community Trust has been providing supportive grants to local nonprofit organizations and public entities since 1997. More than $4.5 million has been given back to the communities that Boone Electric serves.

“Boone Electric Community Trust is proud to partner with OATS Transit in helping provide critical transportation to Boone County Seniors. We are pleased our funds will bring matching federal dollars back into Boone County," said Boone Electric Community Trust Chairperson Craig Stevenson.

“We are grateful for the Boone Electric Community Trust who are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve. Their commitment to our service enables us to help Boone County residents reach needed community resources” said Gary Anspach, Mid-Missouri Regional Director.