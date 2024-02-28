Island Transit launches 2024 Community Surplus Vehicle Program

Island Transit has launched its 2024 Community Surplus Vehicle Program. The relaunch continues Island Transit’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for Island County residents.

The program was initially approved by Island Transit's Board of Directors on April 5, 2002. The vehicles, originally part of Island Transit’s fleet, will be used to improve equitable access to transportation throughout Whidbey and Camano Islands and strengthen connections in the community.

The vehicles included in the program were originally purchased with public funds and have now reached the end of their operational lifespan within the transit system. The highly competitive program, with an average of more than 30 applications per surplus year, has only four vehicles available for allocation in 2024. Any vehicles not designated for surplus will be auctioned later.

Since its inception, Island Transit has awarded surplus vans and paratransit vehicles equipped with wheelchair lifts to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations throughout Island County. All eligible 501(c)3 organizations with transportation needs are encouraged to apply. Selection of recipients will be based on a competitive process evaluating how applicants propose to utilize the vehicles to serve their communities.

Recipients of the award will be publicly announced during the April 5 board meeting.