Hunterdon County approves transportation support program for veterans

On Feb. 6, the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners authorized a resolution in support of the Emergency Transportation Support Program. This decision serves as a memorandum of understanding with the Division of Senior, Disabilities and Veterans Services and the Hunterdon County Bulldogs Marine Corps League for the Veterans.

This program will serve to assist veterans in need of transportation that cannot be covered by the existing transportation network within the county.

“On behalf of myself and the board, we wish to applaud the generosity of the Hunterdon County Bulldog Marine Corps for their partnership in this vital program," said Hunterdon County Commissioners Board Deputy Director Susan Soloway. "While the Hunterdon County LINK provides transportation to Lyons Hospital and other medical facilities within the county, there are times when the LINK cannot accommodate specific trips. This program will help fill in that gap and provide transportation services for veterans to access the resources they need to be healthy, engaged and supported in their community.”

The Hunterdon County Bulldogs Marine Corps League will provide $500 in gift cards to transportation network companies to assist veterans in need of transportation to medical appointments, by arranging transportation through this new program, with assistance from Hunterdon County Veteran Services Officer, Rich Booth.

“This is an amazing place to be a veteran. Hunterdon County is all about veterans. We are appreciative of this board and the ongoing support they have provided to us," said Member of the Bulldogs Marine Corps League and Former Jr. Commandant Scott Seymour.