Transportation network companies must have valid permit to operate in Hawai‘i starting March 1

Starting March 1, 2024, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is mandating that transportation network companies must have a valid permit from HDOT to operate in Hawai‘i. The new requirement applies to rideshare companies that use a digital network or software app to connect passengers to drivers.

“HDOT will be administering the permit process to monitor transportation network companies for compliance with state law to provide a safer experience for users of the service and our highways system,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen.

The permit application form is available on HDOT’s website. Once received, the application processing is expected to take seven to 10 business days to complete.