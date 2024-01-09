MediDrive™ enters NEMT market

Corporate Transportation Group (CTG) has launched a new company, MediDrive™, to focus on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. MediDrive™ will be headed by Alan J. Murray as a partner and president of the new venture.

CTG had specialized in paratransit, municipalities, health insurers and direct-to-consumer channels transport.

"During the last 40 years, CTG has become a worldwide leader in corporate transportation," said Eduard Slinin, CEO of CTG. "We have built that leadership by developing proprietary software that uses AI to allow us to dispatch and track our vehicles and deliver unmatched on-time performance and service levels."

"In my prior roles at health plans like Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, I have experienced firsthand the impact that a lack of available and compassionate transportation can have on patient populations," Murray said.

MediDrive™ says that research shows that without a vehicle or viable public transportation, 20 percent of Americans will miss needed healthcare. They are often forced to forego care due to the lack of a way to get there.

"While there are other companies operating in the NEMT space, MediDrive™ is addressing many of the issues that these companies neglect to solve," Murray said. "Unlike our competitors, we have the technology in place to track all the vehicles we deploy to assure critical on-time performance and customer satisfaction. More than 2 million data points analyzed monthly provide deep insights into transportation patterns and patient needs, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance service quality and patient experiences. We are leveraging the proven experience and the critical mass of our partner company CTG that currently provides more than 20,000 trips per day, with a 95 percent on time percentage."

MediDrive™ will use CTG's resources to help ease access to care and thereby creating health equity. Outside the New York market, MediDrive™ will initially use its growing national affiliate network of NEMT vehicles.

"Our internal fleet resources plus our advanced proprietary technology for dispatch and tracking will deliver to the NEMT market the highest level of quality control and maximize both customer and patient satisfaction," Murray said.