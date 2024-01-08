Via to provide Sioux Falls transit service, expand SAM On Demand service

Via took over as the new transit provider for the city of Sioux Falls on Jan. 1, 2024. The transition is starting strong with immediate enhancements to the existing SAM On Demand service.

On Jan. 6, SAM On Demand riders gained access to a new and improved SAM Transit app that provides an intuitive map and booking experience, real-time ride tracking and smarter routing.

SAM On Demand also expanded its coverage zone to encompass the entire city of Sioux Falls and allow pre-booked rides up to seven days in advance. Service hours (Saturdays from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) and fares ($1.50 or less) will remain the same and now with added in-app payment options.

While the rest of the SAM transit network will maintain its usual service hours and frequency for now, community members can expect other exciting upgrades in 2024 as part of Via’s vision for a rider-centric, data-driven approach to transit in Sioux Falls.

Through a gradual transition, Via will work to make Sioux Falls public transportation more efficient, accessible and convenient for residents, workers and visitors alike.

“Via is thrilled to begin 2024 as the official transit provider for Sioux Falls. We’re committed to building a reliable, rider-centric future of transit in Sioux Falls while also prioritizing open communication and education for current and prospective passengers,” said Alex Lavoie, Via’s co-COO.

“We look forward to what’s ahead for public transit in Sioux Falls with our new partner, Via, and we appreciate their commitment to the team at Sioux Area Metro and existing riders first in this immediate transition period. This updated and enhanced app experience for SAM On Demand riders gives us a preview of some of the innovation Via will be able to bring to our community, particularly through technology,” said Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development services at the city of Sioux Falls.

A five-year agreement with Via was approved in an 8-0 decision by Sioux Falls City Councilors in early December after Via was ranked the highest in a competitive bidding process by a selection committee composed of city staff, a city councilor and PTAB members.