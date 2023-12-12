The Routing Company agrees to five-year partnership with Chillicothe Transit System

The Routing Company (TRC) has agreed to a five-year partnership with the Chillicothe Transit System (CTS) to provide on-demand transportation in Chillicothe, Ohio. The contract includes 22 vehicles intended to provide fixed and on-demand service.

The contract marks TRC’s first order through the five-year Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) State Contract announced by TRC in October 2023 and its first deployment in Ohio. The State Contract named The Routing Company (in partnership with Optibus) to provide scheduling and dispatch software across Ohio.

"To secure our first order soon after being named to the ODOT State Contract is an exciting point of momentum for TRC. There is great potential to supercharge transit service in Ohio and we look forward to delivering more accessible and efficient transit alongside CTS – a proven innovator and one familiar with on-demand transit,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC.

CTS will use operational funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Formula Grants For Rural Areas (5311 funds) to support the service.

The new on-demand deployment will operate within city limits (including the Ohio State Route 159 to Ohio State Route 207 interchange and Ohio State Route 104 to the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center), leveraging TRC’s full suite of Pingo products – including features such as Transit Connect™, Pingo Journey™ and a shuttle application through Pingo Campus™. CTS will operate the service fare free.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Routing Company to bring our transit services to the next level of efficiency and reliability. With TRC’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in route optimization, we are confident that our passengers will experience a significant improvement in their commute. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership that will benefit our community and take our transit system to new heights,” said Aaron Kennedy, transit director, CTS.