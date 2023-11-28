Metropolitan Evansville Transit System rolls out METS Micro

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) has launched METS Micro, an on-demand, app-based public transit pilot service in partnership with Via, TransitTech, the Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and Energy Systems Network (ESN).

METS Micro will expand transportation access in Evansville. METS Micro will allow anyone within a designated service zone in southeast Evansville to book an on-demand ride through the METS Micro app (available in Google Play and App Store or by calling 812-562-5011).

Upon booking a ride, Via’s algorithms match riders headed in the same direction into one shared vehicle to create quick, efficient shared trips. This model provides a flexible transit option designed to extend the reach of METS’ existing offerings by providing coverage in areas where fixed-route buses cannot efficiently reach.

METS Micro will be available Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Sundays from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rides will cost $2. The fleet will include two wheelchair-accessible Toyota Sienna minivans.

“The launch of METS Micro stands as a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication of our entire team, said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "Collaborating with Via and benefiting from the generous support of Toyota Mobility Foundation and Energy Systems Network, we're not just enhancing our transit system — we're envisioning a brighter, more connected future for Evansville.”

“With help and two years of innovative thinking, even though it’s a pilot program, I am glad to see another affordable transit opportunity in Evansville and look forward to its expansion in the future," said Executive Director for the City of Evansville Transportation Services Todd Robertson.

METS Micro is also a part of the Toyota Mobility Foundation’s Together in Motion initiative, a program established in collaboration with ESN and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). TMF played important roles in the planning behind METS Micro – from hosting community workshops to define local mobility needs, to providing matching funds with the city, to coordinating stakeholder engagement.

"The METS Micro pilot in Evansville exemplifies the power of collaboration between local and state public and private entities, setting the stage for achieving greater equity in transportation access," said Ryan Klem, director of programs at TMF. “Our hope is the learnings from this pilot can help enhance the quality of life and work for the people of Evansville and might serve as an example for other cities to emulate in the future.”

Additional key contributions came from ESN, who purchased two Toyota Sienna minivans for the pilot using IEDC grant funds. ESN partnered with BraunAbility and Model1 to customize them to be wheelchair accessible. ESN acquired the vehicles through another local business, Evansville-based Toyota dealer Kenny Kent.