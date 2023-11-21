CDTA contracts The Routing Company to provide on-demand transportation

The Routing Company (TRC) has received a contract from Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) to provide on-demand transportation in Albany, NY.

CDTA oversees the provision of multimodal public transportation in the Capital District of New York State and supports more than 10 million passengers each year.

The new deployment is anticipated to commence early 2024 and is expected to initiate transit service between downtown Albany and the Joseph L. Bruno Rail Station (formerly the Rensselaer Rail Station) – one of the busiest Amtrak stations in America.

"We’re thrilled to work with an innovative partner like CDTA, whose focus aligns with ours in providing mobility solutions that connect the region’s communities,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “This partnership demonstrates our continued ability to deliver flexible transportation to better serve diverse mobility needs of communities and connect riders to and from other modes of transit, including Amtrak.”

CDTA intends to use New York State Innovative Mobility Initiative funding to support the deployment. The initiative provides non-Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) transit authorities with $10 million in funds to expand service, namely to create new transit alternatives or technological products to support riders facing barriers to traditional transit – including the creation and expansion of microtransit and paratransit service. The five year pilot initiative allocates $1 million to each of the seven largest non-MTA systems, with smaller systems jointly eligible for a competitive fund of $3 million.