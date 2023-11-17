FTA makes $4.7 million in funding available to improve transit access for older adults, people with disabilities and low-income individuals

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has made $4.7 million in competitive grant funding available to projects that improve access to vital transportation services for older adults, people with disabilities and low-income individuals.

"For seniors, for people with disabilities, for low-income families, transit access isn’t just about getting where you need to go—it's about dignity and independence," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to provide new funding that will connect underserved populations with necessities such as medical care and groceries through affordable, accessible public transit."

The funding is available through FTA's Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility pilot program, which supports projects that improve transportation coordination and enhance mobility, including access to non-emergency medical transportation.

"All Americans should be able to easily access healthcare and other critical needs to live their lives," said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. "We are excited to provide funding opportunities to improve how local, state and regional organizations coordinate transportation services to facilitate connections in communities. We are committed to ensuring no American is left out."

Applications for the funding are due Feb. 13, 2024. More information can be found on FTA's website.