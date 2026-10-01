CA: Sacramento sustainable transportation fair offers resources amid return-to-office

In the wake of the return-to-office mandate, a sustainable transportation fair on Wednesday is aiming to inform California state workers and other downtown Sacramento employees about commute options outside of driving.

“As more workers return to downtown Sacramento, helping people find alternatives to driving alone continues to be a high priority for us as it eases the stress of traffic and parking and helps them save money,” said Cheryl Croshere, executive director for 50 Corridor Transportation Management Association, which is organizing the event.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the west steps of the Capitol on 10th Street. Attendees can use the two-hour window as a one-stop shop for any questions related to public transit options, utilizing vehicles such as e-bikes, what it takes to sign up for a vanpool or carpool, and what resources are available for those who decide to not drive a car for the entirety of their commute.

The agencies, organizations and programs that will be represented are:

North Natomas Jibe

Commute with Enterprise

City of Sacramento

Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen

Sacramento Regional Transit

Roseville Transit

El Dorado Transit

Solano Transportation Authority

Yolobus

Slow Down Sacramento

350 Sacramento

This is the second year for the event, and this year it is happening a few months after many state workers were required to return to the office — which for many people meant returning to downtown Sacramento — for four out of five work days. The increase came after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order in March 2025. The order affects about 108,000 state workers statewide, with about 40% of the state’s civil service workforce working in the capital region.

Since the return-to-office mandate began July 1 for many state departments, capital region transportation agencies have noted markedly higher ridership on their commuter routes.

El Dorado Transit has logged more than 8,300 trips in July on its commuter bus, which is much higher than the 5,600 in July 2025, planning and marketing manager Erik Bergren said. The agency is currently running eight morning and eight afternoon trips, which is double the number of routes immediately following the beginning of the pandemic. Bergren said while some buses are getting fuller, many still have room for more riders.

Traffic has increased following the implementation of the return-to-office mandate, said 50 Corridor TMA in an Eventbrite post on the fair.

“Promoting sustainable commute options continues to be a high priority,” the agency said in the event post. “Doing so can help ease parking and rush hour stress, improve road safety, save you money, and reduce our environmental impact.”

A free taco from Zoe Coffee & Tacos will be given to the first 50 workers who sign the Clean Air Day pledge, which includes a variety of options individuals can choose to lessen their carbon footprint for a day, said 50 Corridor TMA spokesperson Michaela Garcia. While supplies last, a free coffee from Late Mouse Coffee will be offered to workers who sign up to receive updates about additional incentives available in relation to alternative transportation modes.

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