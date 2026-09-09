City of West Palm Beach launches West Palm Move services, replaces RideWPB

The city of West Palm Beach, Fla., has launched West Palm Move, a new public transit network combining a frequent, all-electric fixed-route service with app-based on-demand rides. West Palm Move replaces the RideWPB pilot service, which ended May 31, with a new, permanent mobility program serving an expanded area of residents, employees and visitors across the city.

The city says that West Palm Move is part of its broader strategy to manage congestion and give alternatives for short journeys, without needing to drive and park for every trip. The service is funded through a combination of developer contributions, mobility fees, the Community Redevelopment Agency and parking fees.

“West Palm Move gives people a simple, reliable option for getting around West Palm Beach without having to get in their car for every trip,” said West Palm Beach Parking and Mobility Administrator Jessica Keller. “By combining frequent fixed-route service with the flexibility of on-demand rides, we are creating a more connected transportation network that gives people more choices while helping us better manage congestion as our city continues to grow.”

Service details

Fixed-route

Route: North-south, Norton Museum of Art to Northwood Village and back.

Frequency: Every eight to 10 minutes.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On-demand

On-demand service begins on Sept. 15.

Hours: Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Booking: App, online portal or via phone.

Wheelchair-accessible On-Demand vehicles are available by phone request.

The fleet is fully electric.

Fares and payment

Fixed-route fares are just $1 per ride, tap to pay onboard.

On-Demand fares are $2 per ride. Credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay are all supported within the West Palm Move app.

Transfers between the fixed-route and on-demand are free. Riders will pay a flat $2 fare to ride both fixed-route and on-demand.

Starting Sept. 15, riders can download the West Palm Move app from the App Store or Google Play Store and follow the sign-up steps to create an account to ride the on-demand service. On-demand rides are paid in the West Palm Move app via credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Fixed-route fares are paid by tapping a credit/debit card, phone or smartwatch when boarding. Cash is not accepted on either service.

West Palm Move follows RideWPB, a stopgap mobility pilot that ended on May 31, 2026, and demonstrated local demand for a flexible, city-run transit option. Building on that pilot, the city of West Palm Beach partnered with Via to design a permanent network pairing fixed-route service with on-demand microtransit. More information about West Palm Move, including the service map and fare details, is available on the city of West Palm Beach’s website.