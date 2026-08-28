Transit agencies across the U.S. expand on-demand transit service zones

Transit agencies across the country are expanding and improving their on-demand transit offerings. These services often function to complete first- and last-mile trips, often connecting to fixed-route services—though sometimes also functioning like a rideshare platform, offering services that can be requested via app and travel wherever needed within a pre-defined zone.

Cincinnati Metro expands MetroNow! service to new areas

Cincinnati Metro is expanding its MetroNow! on-demand service to Bond Hill, Roselawn and surrounding communities, bringing the flexible transportation option to more Hamilton County residents. This expansion also marks the first MetroNow! zone within Cincinnati city limits.

The new Bond Hill/Roselawn Zone will begin service Aug. 30 and serve an area that includes portions of Bond Hill, Roselawn, St. Bernard, Wyoming, Lockland, Norwood, Arlington Heights, Carthage, North Avondale and Elmwood Place, Ohio.

The expansion comes as the service continues to gain ridership, which has provided more than 350,000 rides since launching in 2023.

Cincinnati Metro notes that grocery stores are among the most popular destinations for MetroNow! riders, showcasing how the service aids in accessing everyday necessities in addition to connections with the broader transit network.

“MetroNow! is designed to meet people where they are and make it easier to connect with the places they need to go,” said Cincinnati Metro CEO and General Manager Andy Aiello. “Whether that’s a job, school, medical appointment, grocery store or a connection to another [Cincinnati] Metro route, this service gives our riders another convenient transportation option.”

The Bond Hill/Roselawn Zone connects riders with twelve Cincinnati Metro fixed routes, providing access to destinations throughout Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Ohio. Across all MetroNow! zones, riders can connect with 23 Cincinnati Metro routes, nearly half of the fixed-route network.

Cincinnati Metro says that the expansion continues its commitment to improving mobility and connectivity across Hamilton County. The Bond Hill/Roselawn Zone becomes the fifth MetroNow! service area, joining the existing zones in Springdale/Sharonville, Northgate/Mt. Healthy, Forest Park/Pleasant Run and Montgomery/Blue Ash.

Riders can request a trip through the MetroNow! app or by phone to travel to destinations within the zone or connect with Cincinnati Metro’s fixed-route network.

Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) and Via expand SMART Flex

SMART and Via have announced the expansion of SMART Flex, SMART’s on-demand microtransit service powered by Via, into northern Macomb County, Mich. The expansion, operated by Richmond Lenox EMS (RLEMS) through SMART’s Community Partnership Program (CPP), is set to bring flexible, reliable transportation to communities where fixed-route bus service is limited.

“SMART's mission is about meeting people where they are, and this partnership does exactly that,” said SMART CEO and General Manager Tiffany Gunter. “Richmond Lenox EMS knows their community, and by working alongside them, we're able to bring dependable, on-demand transportation to a part of Macomb County that hasn't had this option before.”

The expansion is part of SMART’s broader SMARTer Mobility plan, which will grow SMART Flex from five zones today to 11 across Metro Detroit. SMART says the initiative reflects its continued investment in flexible mobility options that complement traditional fixed-route service and help connect more residents to the transportation they need.

“Richmond Lenox EMS is honored to help bring this new transportation option to the residents we serve every day,” said Richmond Lenox EMS Chief Jeff White. “As a community-based provider, we see firsthand how limited transportation can stand between residents and the care or opportunities they need. We're proud to put safe, reliable rides within reach of our neighbors.”

Via will continue to provide the technology platform powering the service, including the rider experience and technology infrastructure that enables on-demand transportation. Richmond Lenox EMS will provide local operations, drivers and vehicles, combining community-based expertise with Via’s transit technology.

“Via is thrilled to continue supporting SMART as it expands on-demand microtransit across Metro Detroit,” said Alex Lavoie, COO of Via. “By pairing community-based operations with world-class transit technology, we're excited to help more residents access jobs, healthcare, and everyday destinations with greater flexibility and reliability.”

Utah Transit Authority (UTA), Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), Utah County launch expansion of UTA On Demand to new zone

The UTA, in partnership with UDOT and Utah County, have expanded UTA On Demand to a new northern zone. The new North Utah County zone covers an area of 77 square miles of Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain and a small portion of American Fork, Utah, and includes several key destinations, including:

Lehi FrontRunner Station

American Fork FrontRunner Station

Primary Children's Hospital – Lehi

Saratoga Springs Emergency

Eagle Mountain Senior Center

Lehi Junior High

Vista Heights Middle School

Lake Mountain Middle School

Willowcreek Middle School

American Fork Junior High.

More than 1,000 people rode the service in the first 9 days, according to the county, calling the ridership an “amazing number that proves that public transit in Utah County is wanted and needed.”

Sixteen vans will be in service, including eight that are wheelchair accessible. Service will operate Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Riders can travel anywhere within the service zone, up to 6 miles per trip. There is no mileage limit for trips to or from the Lehi or American Fork FrontRunner stations. The fare is $2.50 per trip, which also includes transfers to UTA bus, TRAX or FrontRunner services within a two-hour window. Riders must be at least 13 years old to ride without an adult.

Rides can be requested via the UTA On Demand app. Wait times will vary based on demand, but most rides are expected to arrive within five to 20 minutes.

More information about the service can be found on UTA’s website.