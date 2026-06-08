Union County partners with Via for microtransit pilot

Union County, N.J., is launching a new on-demand microtransit pilot program designed to expand transportation access and connectivity for Union County residents in partnership with River North Transit, LLC (Via).

The one-year pilot program will introduce a flexible, technology-based public transportation service operating within a defined service zone centered around the intersection of State Route 28 and South Avenue. The county says the service area will cover approximately a 1.5-mile radius and serve more than 35,000 residents.

“Union County continues to look for innovative ways to improve mobility, accessibility and quality of life for our residents,” said Union County Commissioner Chair Joseph Bodek. “This pilot program will help us better understand how modern, on-demand transportation options can complement existing transit services while expanding access to jobs, healthcare and other essential destinations for residents throughout the community.”

Riders will be able to request trips through a mobile app, web portal or telephone service, with the system assigning nearby virtual pickup and drop-off locations to help reduce wait times, minimize detours and optimize routes.

The county notes that the program is intended to help address transportation barriers related to employment, healthcare access, shopping and first- and last-mile connections to existing public transportation services.

“I’m pleased to partner with the county to bring micro-transit services to Westfield,” said Westfield Mayor Jeremy Berman. “As we continue to pursue meaningful approaches to reducing traffic and bringing last-mile transit solutions to the community, I’m optimistic that this innovative pilot program will help make transportation more efficient for our residents.”

The county says it selected Via through a competitive contracting process. Via currently operates microtransit programs across New Jersey and recently completed its three millionth microtransit trip statewide.

Under the agreement, Via will provide a turnkey transportation solution that includes vehicles, drivers, scheduling technology, customer service, maintenance, community engagement and performance reporting. The service will operate at a minimum Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The county notes the service will be accessible to riders with disabilities in compliance with ADA requirements.

County officials noted the pilot program will also allow Union County to evaluate future transportation opportunities and identify additional ways to improve local transit connectivity and accessibility.

More information regarding the program, including launch details, service hours and rider information will be announced prior to the official rollout later this summer.