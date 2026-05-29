Transit Services of Frederick County partners with Onward for same-day assisted rideshare service

Onward is partnering with MJM Transportation and Transit Services of Frederick County, Md., to expand mobility options for residents enrolled in the county’s Taxi Access Program (TAP). The partnership will launch Companion Rides, Onward’s assisted rideshare service to older adults and people with disabilities in the county.

Eligible TAP riders can now request a Companion Ride by calling during operating hours or by texting after hours. Companion Rides are a same-day service operated by trained drivers.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing additional accessible mobility choices for Frederick County residents,” said Transit Services of Frederick County Deputy Director Jaime McKay. “With the addition of Onward’s Companion Rides, we’re ensuring that TAP riders have an additional option to travel safely and independently.”

The company says drivers undergo training to become Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Program for All-inclusive Care of the Elderly certified. Onward prepares its drivers to provide hands-on assistance for riders, support for foldable wheelchairs and walkers, safe entry and exit from vehicles and help navigating stairs and trip hazards. Companion Rides are an assisted service, providing a supplement to traditional curb-to-curb transportation.

The program is designed to improve access to healthcare, social services, community activities and essential daily needs for TAP riders and marks Onward’s first operating footprint on the East Coast, according to the company.

“We’re grateful to partner with Frederick County Transit and MJM to support riders who need a little extra help getting where they need to go,” said Onward CEO Kim Petty. “We’re on a mission to nurture community health, one ride, one visit and one outing at a time. Expanding our geographic footprint to the east coast marks meaningful progress towards that goal.”

Transit Services of Frederick County’s TAP program, administered by MJM Transportation, provides subsidized transportation for county residents who are registered for Transit-plus, Transit’s paratransit service. By integrating Onward’s assisted Companion Rides into TAP’s service mix, the company notes the county has expanded its mobility options to better meet the needs of community members.

“MJM is proud to partner with Onward to bring enhanced assisted transportation to Frederick County,” said MJM Transportation CEO Rob Turner. “Our role is to ensure every TAP rider can choose the service that fits their needs.”