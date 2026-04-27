Government of Canada to invest nearly C$500,000 in four new vehicles for Haut-Saint-François RCM

A combined investment of C$500,000 (US$368,000) between the government of Canada and Transport HSF will help purchase four new vehicles for the Haut-Saint-François RCM in the rural area of East Angus, Quebec. The vehicles are adapted for people with reduced mobility.

“By investing in public transit, we are taking concrete action to combat climate change while improving the quality of life for local residents,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières Caroline Desrochers. “That is why I am proud to announce today an investment of nearly C$500,000 (US$368,000) in federal funds to enable the Haut-Saint-François RCM to acquire four new accessible vehicles. This project will improve the accessibility of public transit services in the region and facilitate access to essential services for all citizens, particularly those with reduced mobility.”

The government of Canada is investing C$488,000 (US$359,000) in the project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, and Transport HSF is contributing C$277,000 (US$204,000).

“This grant comes at a crucial time. After several months of waiting, it allows Transport HSF to look to the future and gradually roll out more reliable services that are better suited to the needs of the Haut-Saint-François community,” said Transport HSF Executive Director Isabelle Labrecque.