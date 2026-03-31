Lextran to launch seasonal downtown circular bus service LexRide

Lextran is launching LexRide, a new seasonal downtown circulator service to improve connections throughout the region, beginning April 2. Connecting Lexington’s entertainment districts, Lextran notes that LexRide will operate Thursday through Saturday evenings from April through October, offering a new way to travel downtown.

LexRide connects destinations, including Downtown Lexington, the Distillery District and the Warehouse Block/National Avenue area, making it possible to explore without needing to deal with parking, traffic or multiple rideshare trips.

“We’re excited to introduce LexRide as a new way to experience Lexington,” said Lextran General Manager Fred Combs. “This is a great example of partnership turning into real, everyday benefits for our community.”

The service will run from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., offering riders service every 12 to15 minutes. LexRide can be tracked in real-time through the MyStop mobile app, like other Lextran routes. Lextran notes that the service will use branded, accessible vehicles and will introduce tap-to-pay technology, allowing riders to pay using contactless cards or mobile devices.

“LexRide puts people and opportunity first by expanding access and supporting local businesses,” said Lexington Councilmember James Brown. “This initiative made possible through strong collaboration, keeps Lexington moving forward by cutting congestion, lowering emissions and making transit a smarter choice.”

The new service is made possible through a community partnership. Lextran is working with the city of Lexington, the Fund for Greater Lexington, VisitLEX, LEXPARK and the Downtown Lexington Partnership to bring LexRide online.

“Increased access to reliable, affordable transportation was identified by the Fund for Greater Lexington board as a high priority for Lexington residents,” said Blue Grass Community Foundation Fund for Greater Lexington Associate Director Kristen Hoffman. “Our board chose to financially support this pilot project in hopes that its success will lead to expanded transit options that enhance connectivity and access throughout Lexington, particularly in historically underserved areas.”

Additional details about LexRide, including a route map, stop locations and more information are available on Lextran’s website.