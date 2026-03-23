City of Peoria, Rochester RTS launch on-demand transit pilot programs

The city of Peoria, Ariz., and the Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) are launching new on-demand services to help improve transit options in their communities.

City of Peoria launches new on-demand service

The city of Peoria is launching a new, flexible public transportation option designed to better meet the transit needs of the community. Beginning April 1, Peoria Transit will provide on-demand shared-ride transportation service, providing same-day rides throughout the city. The new service will replace the WeRide limited pilot service, which will end April 13.

The new service expands access to on-demand transportation throughout the city, allowing riders to request trips when they need them, rather than following a fixed-route schedule. The service is available to the general public, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The service, while mainly intended to operate within city limits, also extends to select medical and essential facilities in neighboring communities like Glendale and Sun City, Ariz. Vehicles typically arrive within 30 minutes of ride request during weekday service hours.

Before using Peoria Transit services, all riders must complete a one-time registration process. This allows transit staff to create rider profiles that identify mobility needs and aid in the quick scheduling of trips. Residents can register by calling Peoria Transit.

Once registered, trips can be scheduled three ways:

Peoria Transit mobile app: Request rides, track vehicles and manage trips.

Online passenger portal: Schedule trips via the website.

Phone reservations: Call dispatch directly.

To ensure consistent service during peak times, Peoria Transit says it may partner with overflow transportation providers with established rideshare companies and Valley Metro when city vehicles are fully booked. This collaboration helps maintain reliable service while minimizing wait times for riders.

Fares will be charged per trip, with exact fare required as drivers cannot make change:

Children (0–5): Free

Youth (6–15): $1.50

Adults (16–64): $3.00

Seniors (65+): $1.50

Persons with disabilities (non-ADA): $1.50

ADA-certified riders: $1.00 (personal care attendants traveling with an ADA-certified rider ride free of charge)

All Peoria Transit vehicles are ADA accessible and equipped to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices while providing curb-to-curb assistance for safe boarding and exiting. Children under age 13 must be accompanied by a responsible adult while using the service.

Rochester RTS launches Link microtransit pilot in Batavia

Rochester RTS has launched the Link microtransit pilot program in Batavia, N.Y. Provided by RTS Genesee, RTS Link is a ride-share service that will operate on weeknights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., allowing customers to schedule trips on ADA-accessible vehicles within the Batavia service area.

“We are excited to introduce our RTS Link microtransit pilot program to the city of Batavia,” said Rochester RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “Batavia residents have been vocal in their desire for service to be available in the evening and RTS Link will help meet that need. I thank the RTS team for their hard work to get this service up and running, and I thank our customers and partners in Genesee County for their continued support.”

The RTS Link pilot program was previously launched in LeRoy, N.Y., and did not work as intended, according to the agency, and has been moved to Batavia due to extremely low ridership. LeRoy riders will continue to have access to regular route deviation service, and they can use Route 214 for service between Batavia and LeRoy.

With RTS Link now operational in Batavia, RTS Genesee says it will monitor the program before determining whether to extend the pilot or make RTS Link in Batavia an ongoing service.

RTS Link trips can only be scheduled for the same day by calling RTS or by using the Pingo app. When a customer requests a trip, RTS Link will find the closest time available for service. If the trip is accepted, RTS Link will provide curb-to-curb service. The fare for RTS Link in Batavia is $5 per ride.